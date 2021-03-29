Adalta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Natera by 139.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 31.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Natera by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natera by 410.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $90.99. 33,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,514. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,319 shares of company stock worth $13,501,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit