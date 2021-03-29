Adalta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Natera by 139.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 31.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Natera by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natera by 410.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $90.99. 33,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,514. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,319 shares of company stock worth $13,501,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

