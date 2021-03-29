Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,024.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.