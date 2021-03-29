Adalta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,981. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,472,462.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,734,339. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

