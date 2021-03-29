adbank (ADB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $323,244.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, adbank has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. One adbank token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $323,244.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00616429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00065981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,769,718 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

Buying and Selling adbank

