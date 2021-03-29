Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 129,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,696. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
