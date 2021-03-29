Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 129,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,696. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 752,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 166,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 587.0% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 273,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,638 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.