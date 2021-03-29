Advisor Partners LLC Buys 400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,668,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,404,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $225,255,000 after buying an additional 100,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.34.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

