Advisor Partners LLC Has $12.72 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $301.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.57 and a 200 day moving average of $274.21. The company has a market cap of $325.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

