Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $188.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.