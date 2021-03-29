AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Up 298.6% in March

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 298.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 78,044 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

