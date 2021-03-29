Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th.

ADYEY opened at $44.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit