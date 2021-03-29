Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Down to $23.84

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $23.05. Aemetis shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 7,695 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter worth about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

