Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.