Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. On average, analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

