Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.03. 2,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 631,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alector by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alector by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

