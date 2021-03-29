Algebris UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 56,000 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles comprises 0.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656,799 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,187 shares during the period.

Shares of FCAU stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. 4,463,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCAU. TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

