Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.38 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002402 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $603.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00248226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.24 or 0.03770588 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046459 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,231,463,488 coins and its circulating supply is 2,606,140,498 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

