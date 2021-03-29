Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s Largest Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,929,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,990,325 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,543,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.37.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $618.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.