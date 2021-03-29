Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.27.

NYSE ADS opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $120.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

