Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $2,037.77. 43,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,075.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,784.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

