Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. 50,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,643. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

