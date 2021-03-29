Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of CFIVU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

