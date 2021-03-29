Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $32,419,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32.

In other news, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $61,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

