Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,275 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Athira Pharma worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,869,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.09 on Monday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

