Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 491,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $16,909,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of SFT opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.