Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 100,947 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,947 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

