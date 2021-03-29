Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paul John Balson grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 2,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

