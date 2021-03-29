Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period.

RINF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit