Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period.

RINF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

