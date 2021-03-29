Ambassador Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 763.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,027.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 83,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $70.88.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.