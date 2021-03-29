Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $34.41. 16,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,583. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

