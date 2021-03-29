Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 6,065 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 2.5% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.24. 4,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

