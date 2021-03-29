American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit