American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

