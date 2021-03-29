American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.45.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $143.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

