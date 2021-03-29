American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

AFINP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.24. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,541. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

