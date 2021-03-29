American International Group Inc. Sells 11,703 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

