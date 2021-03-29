American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

