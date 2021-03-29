American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Up 284.5% in March

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 284.5% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. 59,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,662. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

