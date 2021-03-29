American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Well in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE AMWL opened at $17.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. American Well has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,599,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $54,049,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

