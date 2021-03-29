AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

Shares of AMVMF opened at $37.00 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.