Ampleforth Reaches Market Capitalization of $199.06 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $199.06 million and $2.58 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00621022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 355,040,782 coins and its circulating supply is 230,171,259 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

