Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,407 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $34,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

