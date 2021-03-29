Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,340 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BCE worth $28,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.74 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

