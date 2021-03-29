Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $29.63 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,370 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $29,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

