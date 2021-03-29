Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 338,787 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of SSR Mining worth $30,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 1,884,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SSR Mining by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after buying an additional 556,174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 781,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.54 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

