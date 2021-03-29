Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chewy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Chewy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.25. 19,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,122. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.93 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

