ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANA stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.38. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

