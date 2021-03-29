Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $17.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. 882,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after buying an additional 53,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

