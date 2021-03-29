Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $27.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.