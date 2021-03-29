Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post sales of $416.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $453.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.66 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $355.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

