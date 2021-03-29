Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.66. Hologic posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.3% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

