Analysts Offer Predictions for Evolus, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Evolus in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Earnings History and Estimates for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit