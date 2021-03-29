Analysts Offer Predictions for Evolus, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Evolus in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.