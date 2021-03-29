Analyzing Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -244.64% -213.88% Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88%

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Micron Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.61 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioSig Technologies and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioSig Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.76%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

